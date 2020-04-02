You are here

South Korea budget carrier Eastar Jet to cut about 700 jobs: spokesman

Thu, Apr 02, 2020 - 9:36 AM

[SEOUL] South Korean budget airline Eastar Jet plans to cut about 700 out of some 1,600 jobs due to operational difficulties from the coronavirus outbreak, the carrier's spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman declined comment on whether they were temporary job cuts, saying that he did not have the details.

The budget carrier is also in talks to reduce its fleet, currently consisting of 21 leased Boeing 737-800s, by 10 planes, the spokesman said.

Eastar Jet is set to be acquired by South Korean budget carrier Jeju Air, which said in early March it would take a 51 per cent stake Eastar for 54.5 billion won (S$63.4 million) with a planned deal closing date of April 29.

A spokesman for Jeju Air declined to comment on Eastar's layoff and fleet reduction plans, and said the acquisition remains on track.

