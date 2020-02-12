You are here

South Korea's Asiana Airlines asks cabin crew to take unpaid leave amid China flight reduction

Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 10:04 AM

nz_asiana_120241.jpg
South Korea's Asiana Airlines has asked cabin crew members to take unpaid leaves as the flag carrier's China routes have been reduced due to concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: ASIANA AIRLINES/FACEBOOK

Asiana Airlines is currently accepting applications from cabin crew members for an unpaid voluntary leave of absence between Feb 15-29, the spokesman said.

The airline is also considering accepting applications for unpaid leave in March, a move in line with a reduction in Chinese routes, the spokesman said.

Yonhap news agency reported earlier on Wednesday that 80 per cent or more of flights between China and South Korea have been suspended or reduced due to concerns over the virus's spread.

REUTERS

Transport

