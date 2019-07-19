You are here

Home > Transport

Southwest Airlines again pushes back 737 Max return date

Fri, Jul 19, 2019 - 6:53 AM

BP_Southwest Airlines_190719_32.jpg
Southwest Airlines on Thursday again pushed back its target date for returning the Boeing 737 Max to service, citing uncertainty about when regulators will permit the jet to fly.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Southwest Airlines on Thursday again pushed back its target date for returning the Boeing 737 Max to service, citing uncertainty about when regulators will permit the jet to fly.

The domestic-focused US carrier pushed the timeframe back about a month to November 2. Boeing's global 737 Max fleet has been grounded since mid-March following two deadly crashes that killed 346 people.

"We previously revised our flight schedule by removing the Max through Oct 1 to offer reliability to our operation and stability for our customers," Southwest said in a statement.

"With the timing of the MAX's return-to-service still uncertain, we are again revising our plans to remove the MAX from our schedule through Nov. 2."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The move means Southwest will "proactively remove" about 180 daily flights from its schedule of more than 4,000 flights, the company said.

The revised timeframe puts the Southwest return date at essentially the same time as the planned return at rival carriers United Continental and American Airlines.

Boeing has been working closely with US regulators in the Federal Aviation Administration and other civil authorities on upgrading the planes to enable them to return to service.

The FAA late last month identified a fresh problem during simulator testing, further clouding the outlook for the plane's return to service.

After initially expecting the planes to return to service within weeks, the airline announcements now suggest the planes won't be back in the skies until late this year at the earliest.

AFP

Transport

BMW names new boss as it looks to speed up electric transition

COE supply for Aug-Oct to shrink significantly

United pushes Boeing for '797' decision as Max crisis drags on

Truckmaker Volvo lifts market forecast amid higher deliveries

Indonesia's Astra bets on Gojek as car sales dive

Self-driving tech slams into wall of human behaviour

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BP_Keppel_190719_5.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Q2 profit drops 38.4% in absence of project en bloc sales

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
3 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo

Must Read

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BT_20190719_CCGIA19_3839408.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Garage

Ho Chi Minh City joins network of innovation hubs

BT_20190719_STROLLS19_3839483.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

NTU, Rolls-Royce to deepen ties in Phase 2 of corporate lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly