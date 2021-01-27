You are here

Southwest Airlines makes new voluntary leave offer to cut costs

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 10:49 AM

Southwest Airlines said late on Tuesday it was offering employees another round of voluntary leave as its staffing levels remain high and the coronavirus outbreak crimps travel.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Southwest Airlines said late on Tuesday it was offering employees another round of voluntary leave as its staffing levels remain high and the coronavirus outbreak crimps travel.

"Southwest remains overstaffed in many areas. As a result, some departments will be offering...

Transport

Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' US$10b airport project

Rolls-Royce cuts 2021 forecasts on travel slump

Making a case for alternative fuels

Tesla, BMW approved for slice of US$3.5b EU battery aid

Wheels Up in talks with SPAC to go public

China's peak Lunar New Year air travel season fizzles as Covid cases rise

