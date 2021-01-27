Southwest Airlines makes new voluntary leave offer to cut costs

Get our introductory offer at only
[BENGALURU] Southwest Airlines said late on Tuesday it was offering employees another round of voluntary leave as its staffing levels remain high and the coronavirus outbreak crimps travel.
"Southwest remains overstaffed in many areas. As a result, some departments will be offering...
