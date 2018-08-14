You are here

Home > Transport

SpaceX vows manned flight to space station is on track

Tue, Aug 14, 2018 - 10:59 AM

US-AEROSPACE-NASA-SPACEX-010854.jpg
Tech magnate Elon Musk's SpaceX vowed Monday to send its first astronauts into orbit on schedule next year - part of a drive to restore America's dominance of the space race.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] Tech magnate Elon Musk's SpaceX vowed Monday to send its first astronauts into orbit on schedule next year - part of a drive to restore America's dominance of the space race.

Gwynne Shotwell, the aerospace manufacturer's president, told journalists in Los Angeles an unmanned flight to the International Space Station in November would pave the way for a manned mission in April 2019.

"Predicting launch dates could make a liar out of the best of us. I hope I am not proven to be a liar on this one," she said.

NASA awarded contracts to SpaceX and Boeing in 2014 as part of its commercial crew programme, aimed at helping private industry build spaceships to reach low-Earth orbit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On August 3 the agency named the first nine astronauts who will fly to space on Boeing and SpaceX vehicles in 2019 - a mix of novices and veterans.

Those named for the SpaceX test crew include shuttle veterans Bob Behnken, Michael Hopkins and Douglas Hurley, alongside naval aviator Victor Glover, a novice to spaceflight.

The flights to the ISS will be the first leaving US soil to put people into orbit since the iconic space shuttle programme ended in 2011.

For seven years, Nasa astronauts have hitched rides to the orbiting outpost on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft - at a cost of some US$80 million a seat.

A US government report released in July said it was unlikely that SpaceX would be able to send astronauts to the ISS next year.

Shotwell said however the mission would go ahead as soon as SpaceX was "ready to fly these folks safely."

"Next in line we want to make sure not only that we get these folks up and back safely but that that's reliable and a mission that we conclude," she added.

"We want to hit all the boxes do everything we need to do, to demonstrate that this vehicle is capable of taking astronauts up from US soil as often as Nasa will allow us."

SpaceX unveiled its astronauts, all clad in blue overalls and smiling proudly in front of the module that will transport them to the ISS, to answer questions from the media.

"Being able to fly as a first flight a vehicle as a test pilot is a 'once in a generation' type of opportunity, so obviously I'm very thankful for it," said Hurley.

"But I would also say that we've got a lot of work left to do."

AFP

Transport

Musk says working with Silver Lake, Goldman on proposal to take Tesla private

Chinese electric vehicle sharing firms in US$730m growth drive

Heathrow passport queues hit 2 1/2 hours in July

Empty shipyard, suicides as Hyundai Town deals with grim future

The challenging journey to self-driving

India's Jet Airways says evaluating funding options to meet liquidity needs

Editor's Choice

2018-05-24T143143Z_1136805536_RC1B17EE4CB0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Tighter monetary policy still on the cards as core inflation climbs

JAPAN-STOCKS-073410.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia markets skid on Turkish turmoil; analysts downplay contagion fears

BT_20180814_KRHOTEL14YPVN_3530724.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Real Estate

Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m

Most Read

1 PayNow Corporate launched today
2 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
3 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
4 Singapore stocks fall back on double whammy of Turkey crisis, Q2 GDP miss
5 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-05-24T143143Z_1136805536_RC1B17EE4CB0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Tighter monetary policy still on the cards as core inflation climbs

JAPAN-STOCKS-073410.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia markets skid on Turkish turmoil; analysts downplay contagion fears

Olam International's headquarters at Marina One, Singapore_preview (1).jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Boustead Singapore, Olam, Wilmar, Golden Agri, Bumitama Agri

ST_20180621_DWSCALH1CB_4075729.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction looks to turn corner with slower 4.6% Q2 decline

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening