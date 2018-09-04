You are here

Speed limit for riders on footpaths will be cut to 10kmh, with all advisory panel proposals accepted

Tue, Sep 04, 2018 - 10:59 AM

THE Singapore government has accepted all the recommendations made by an expert panel for safer path sharing and they will be implemented early next year, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Active Mobility Advisory Panel had submitted recommendations for safer path sharing on Aug 24.

The recommendations include lowering the speed limit on footpaths for personal mobility device (PMD) users and cyclists from 15kmh to 10kmh and making it mandatory for such users to wear helmets when riding on roads.

Another new measure that will be in place is PMD users and cyclists having to "stop and look" out for vehicles at road crossings.

There will also be a speed limit of 10kmh imposed on motorised wheelchairs and mobility scooters, to prevent "able-bodied users from abusing such devices to circumvent stricter regulations on PMDs" and "safeguard the use of such devices for those with genuine mobility challenges", said MOT.

The ministry also strongly encourages the take-up of third-party liability insurance, "inparticular by food delivery companies for their employees". But it said it does not recommend mandating the insurance, to place "greater focus on upstream prevention of accidents".

It added that a registration regime for e-scooters will be implemented from January next year.

"In accepting these recommendations, the Ministry agrees with the panel that the safety of all active mobility riders and public path users is paramount," said the statement.

