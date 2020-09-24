You are here

Home > Transport

Sri Lanka suspends Japanese-funded rail project over costs

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 11:02 PM

[COLOMBO] Sri Lanka has suspended a US$1.5 billion Japanese-funded light rail project for the capital Colombo, citing financial problems, a government official said on Thursday.

The project, meant to ease congestion in the city, was being financed through a US$1.4 billion soft loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

"It is on temporary hold because of foreign exchange difficulties we are facing now. Some other projects have also been temporarily halted," Monti Ranatunga, secretary to the Secretary to the ministry of transport, told Reuters.

Earlier, local media reported that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had written a letter asking the transport ministry to cancel the light rail project because of high costs.

Mr Rajapaksa's office confirmed the despatch of a letter, but declined to give further details.

SEE ALSO

Japan to seek US$242b for debt servicing

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Sri Lanka, which lies along key shipping routes in the Indian Ocean, has become a hotspot for influence between India and Japan on the one side and China on the other.

China has built ports, highways and power stations on the island as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, prompting a pushback from India which has long seen the island as part of its sphere of influence.

In recent years Japan has also sought to step up investment in infrastructure there in partnership with India.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Harley-Davidson exits India in latest setback

Demand for Volvo cars holding up despite Covid-19 spike

Volvo readies first green bond to support electric car strategy

Delta in talks to defer 40 Airbus jet deliveries beyond 2020

Japan's car lobby says domestic auto sales recovering, warns on consumer spending

State investors plan to take private HK-listed BMW China partner Brilliance: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 24, 2020 10:30 PM
Government & Economy

Thai parliament delays decision on constitution changes

[BANGKOK] Thailand's parliament voted on Thursday to delay making a decision on whether it will amend the...

Sep 24, 2020 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

Wealthy Britons step up citizenship shopping to thwart Brexit

[LONDON] The number of British entrepreneurs looking to "buy" citizenship from countries offering visa-free access...

Sep 24, 2020 10:12 PM
Government & Economy

EU launches investigation into Chinese optical fibre cable imports

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission launched an investigation on Thursday into imports of optical fibre cable from...

Sep 24, 2020 09:53 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week,...

Sep 24, 2020 09:49 PM
Transport

Harley-Davidson exits India in latest setback

[NEW DELHI] Harley-Davidson is pulling out of India, another major setback to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China has a new richest person, with Jack Ma dethroned

Even before proposed merger, CCT and CMT have already been diversifying: managers

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Gold extends losses to fourth day on US dollar rally

Google partners banks to streamline PayNow transfers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.