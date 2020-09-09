You are here

Sri Lanka to take legal action against tanker's owner after fire

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 4:32 PM

file7c93lznzegz1lnasza0p.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW DELHI] Sri Lanka will take legal action against the owner of the oil supertanker that caught fire last Thursday as there is a large leakage of bunker oil from the stricken vessel, an official at the Marine Environment Protection Authority said.

"We are deciding whether to claim criminal liability or civil liability or both," Jagath Gunesekara, Deputy General Manager of the Authority said. He said action will be filed under Sri Lankan laws protecting the marine ecosystem.

Greece-based Porto Emporios Shipping is the registered owner of the 20-year old Panama-flagged very large crude carrier New Diamond, according to Refinitiv data. New Shipping is the manager of the vessel. There was no immediate comment from either company.

REUTERS

