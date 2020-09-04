You are here

Home > Transport

Sri Lanka tows supertanker away from coast after fire

Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 4:42 PM

af_new-diamond_040920.jpg
Sri Lanka began towing a fully loaded supertanker that had caught fire off its east coast after it began drifting towards land, a spokesperson for the navy of the Indian Ocean nation said on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[COLOMBO] Sri Lanka began towing a fully loaded supertanker that had caught fire off its east coast after it began drifting towards land, a spokesperson for the navy of the Indian Ocean nation said on Friday.

The fire was still raging on the New Diamond tanker carrying about two million barrels of oil, said the spokesperson, Captain Indika de Silva. There were 23 crew on board, one of whom is presumed dead. The rest have been taken off the ship by the Sri Lankan navy, with one injured crew member flown to the capital Colombo for treatment.

There were no signs of an oil leak from the vessel, Mr de Silva added. Ships from the Russian navy and the Indian coastguard have been assisting in the firefighting.

The fire that broke out in the engine room of the New Diamond on Thursday morning had spread to the bridge of the ship, chartered by Indian Oil Corp (IOC), though it has yet to reach the cargo area, the Sri Lankan navy said.

Initially, the ship was stranded 38 kilometres (km) east of the Sri Lankan town of Thirukovil, but drifted within 25 km of the coast after being abandoned. Authorities were now towing it eastward, away from the coast, Mr de Silva said.

SEE ALSO

PDVSA ships 2m barrels of oil to client in Venezuela-owned tanker: sources, data

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Thirukovil is a town in Sri Lanka's Ampara district that was badly battered by the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. Arugam Bay, a world-renowned surfing spot, is nearby.

"The missing Filipino sailor is presumed dead. He was badly injured when a boiler exploded," Mr de Silva told Reuters, citing crew who were rescued.

"There were five Greek and 18 Philippine nationals among the crew. One of them was injured and he was airlifted out of the ship and the rest were accounted for." While there are no signs of a leak, Sri Lanka's meteorology department has already modelled the impact of 70,000 tonnes of crude oil - a quarter of the ship's cargo - spilling into the ocean.

The simulation, a worst case scenario according to authorities, found that such a spill would not immediately threaten the country's east coast.

But Dharshani Lahandapura, chair of Sri Lanka's federal Marine Environment Protection Authority, told Reuters that any spill from the ship would be catastrophic for marine life.

"It will be a huge environmental and economic disaster if this happens," she said.

The 1989 oil spill from the Exxon Valdez, considered one of the worst human-caused environmental disasters, spewed about 37,000 tonnes of crude into waters off Alaska.

The New Diamond had sailed from the port of Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait, loaded with Kuwait Export Crude, Refinitiv Eikon tracking data showed. It was heading for the Indian port of Paradip, where state-run IOC has a 300,000 barrel-per-day refinery.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 4, 2020 05:27 PM
Government & Economy

UK sees just 30-40% chance of Brexit trade deal: The Times

[LONDON] Senior officials in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office see only a 30-40 per cent chance that...

Sep 4, 2020 05:19 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia regulator eases lending rules for electric vehicles

[JAKARTA] Indonesia has eased lending rules for the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) and on business loans linked...

Sep 4, 2020 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.46...

Sep 4, 2020 05:15 PM
Banking & Finance

Cyberattacks seen pushing up risk premiums for US stocks

[SINGAPORE] US equity investors are demanding higher risk premiums to compensate for rising cyber threats as the...

Sep 4, 2020 05:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks averaged 4.2% total returns in August: SGX

LOCAL lenders DBS, OCBC and United Overseas Bank (UOB) averaged 4.2 per cent total returns in August 2020, outpacing...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB positive on FCT's AsiaRetail Fund, Bedok Point deals

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Property, CMT, CCT, PLife Reit

Thye Hong family's 101,550 sq ft GCB site creates buzz in market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.