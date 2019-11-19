You are here

Home > Transport

Strike-hit South African Airways says state will not come to the rescue

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 11:30 PM

doc781nrvva35v14zog59fa_doc781icyq2bhh6mi8do6.jpg
South African Airways (SAA) resumed some regional flights on Tuesday but warned that only a deal with striking unions can keep it in the air, with no prospect of a government bailout.
REUTERS

[JOHANNESBURG] South African Airways (SAA) resumed some regional flights on Tuesday but warned that only a deal with striking unions can keep it in the air, with no prospect of a government bailout.

The cash-strapped airline has cancelled hundreds of flights since the strike began on Friday and said the stoppage initially cost 50 million rand (S$4.6 million) per day and was jeopardising talks with lenders. That figure has come down as some flights have resumed.

SAA, the unions and South Africa's public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan met on Tuesday morning. However, the airline's acting chairwoman, Thandeka Mgoduso, said Mr Gordhan had reiterated a warning that there is nothing in the public coffers for the airline.

"The statement is the same, there is no more money," she told a news conference, adding that SAA would continue talks with the unions in the afternoon.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The players who will resolve this ... are SAA and the unions, not the minister."

SEE ALSO

South African Airways cancels all flights after strike call

She later told Reuters that the government had not made any recommendations on what the airline should do to end the strike over job cuts and wages.

SAA has not made a profit since 2011 and has relied on state bailouts for its survival.

A spokeswoman for the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, which called the strike alongside the South African Cabin Crew Association, could not be reached for immediate comment.

The unions threatened on Sunday to extend the strike to members at other airlines and a host of organisations across the industry.

The strike has cast doubt over SAA's survival hopes. SAA says it needs to reduce headcount to restore profitability and is unable to raise its wage offer any further because of the company's dire financial situation.

Acting finance chief Deon Fredericks told the conference that a multibillion-rand loan being negotiated with banks to provide working capital would, once secured, leave SAA in a much better position to cope with the impact of the strike.

If this isn't in place by February, he later told Reuters, SAA would look for other lenders.

The government is still looking for an equity partner for the airline, but SAA must stabilise first and the entire process could take at least two years, he added.

In the meantime, other executives said that a few hundred workers had returned to work despite the strike, enabling SAA to resume some regional flights. International flights had already resumed but domestic flights remain grounded.

REUTERS

Transport

Air Astana says plans to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX

EasyJet cuts growth plan as European economies weigh on fares

Inchcape Singapore's first woman MD to also head Greater China business

Boeing to give Southwest board 737 Max update this week

Airbus dominates second day of Dubai show as Boeing wins Max order

Qantas Airways sets A$2b annual spending target

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 11:26 PM
Companies & Markets

GS Holdings disposes stake in wholly-owned subsidiary for S$2m

CATALIST-LISTED GS Holdings has sold all of its 6.5 million shares in its wholly-owned subsidiary, GreatSolutions,...

Nov 19, 2019 11:04 PM
Government & Economy

White House official criticises Trump call, decries 'cowardly' attacks

[WASHINGTON] A White House official testified in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday...

Nov 19, 2019 10:43 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens at record high as trade optimism persists

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main stock indexes opened at record highs on Tuesday on continued optimism that the United...

Nov 19, 2019 10:34 PM
Real Estate

US housing starts increase along with permits in October

[WASHINGTON] US new-home construction rose in October as single-family starts registered the strongest pace since...

Nov 19, 2019 10:10 PM
Government & Economy

Sweden drops Assange rape investigation after nearly 10 years

[STOCKHOLM] A Swedish prosecutor said on Tuesday she would not proceed with an investigation into an allegation of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly