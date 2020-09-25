You are here

Home > Transport

Struggling Thai Airways opens simulators to public for extra cash

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 3:05 PM

af_thai-airways-flight-simulator_250920.jpg
Thai Airways International is opening up its Airbus SE and Boeing Co flight simulators to the public, seeking a fresh revenue source amid the travel slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BANGKOK] Thai Airways International is opening up its Airbus SE and Boeing Co flight simulators to the public, seeking a fresh revenue source amid the travel slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers can get into a mock cockpit of an Airbus A380, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 747-400 and Boeing 737-400 starting next month, said the flagship carrier, which is coping with a debt restructuring under bankruptcy court. Prices start at US$381 for two people for half an hour.

The 60-year-old carrier is facing one of its biggest challenges as travel restrictions pummel Thailand's tourism industry. The company is restructuring about 350 billion baht (S$15.3 billion) of debt after receiving court approval on Sept 14.

The carrier earlier this month transformed its cafeteria into an airline-themed eatery complete with plane seats and trays, as well as spare parts made into tables and furniture. Cabin-crew volunteers, many of whom have not worked for months since the lockdown, are serving customers.

Thai Air joins carriers including Qantas Airways and Singapore Airlines in turning to innovative ways to generate fresh revenue streams amid the slump.

SEE ALSO

Air New Zealand begins drawing down government debt facility, flags future capital raising

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Thailand's economy, reliant on tourism and trade, is set to contract 7.8 per cent this year. The Bank of Thailand expects the nation to receive 6.7 million foreign tourists in 2020, down from last year's almost 40 million international visitors who generated as much as US$62 billion in revenue.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 03:21 PM
Transport

Air New Zealand begins drawing down government debt facility, flags future capital raising

[SYDNEY] Air New Zealand said on Friday it had begun to draw down on a NZ$900 million (S$814.5 million) government...

Sep 25, 2020 03:19 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks post sharpest weekly fall in six months

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher on Friday, but posted their sharpest weekly fall in six months on concerns...

Sep 25, 2020 03:11 PM
Garage

Apple buys startup that creates radio-like stations for podcasts

[LOS ANGELES] Apple acquired a startup that makes listening to podcasts more like tuning into radio stations,...

Sep 25, 2020 02:56 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC, Schroders launch sustainable multi-asset income fund

SCHRODER Investment Management (Singapore) has launched a multi-asset fund targeting investors who would like to "...

Sep 25, 2020 02:51 PM
Banking & Finance

Open banking APIs a bigger threat to Singapore banks than digital entrants: DBS Research

THE addressable loan market for Singapore's upcoming digital banks is estimated to be worth S$220 to S$243 billion,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore industrial production surprises with 13.7% growth in August

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Wilmar, Hanwell, Tat Seng, Neo Group

Carousell aims for exit within 4 years, possibly at value of US$1.1b or more

FCT provides updates on asset valuation, portfolio tenants' sales, shopper traffic

Singapore stocks with China exposure ride country's fast-track recovery

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.