Struggling Virgin Australia hires airline's first female CEO

Sydney
VIRGIN Australia Holdings chief executive Paul Scurrah will be replaced within weeks by Jayne Hrdlicka, the former head of Qantas' budget offshoot Jetstar, as new owner Bain looks to draw in more travellers with a "hybrid" strategy.
The management change at Virgin, to be...
