You are here

Home > Transport

Subaru faces profit hit as Japan car output halted over part defect

A complete shutdown of production lines for one week would dent operating profits by 13.5b yen: analyst
Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190124_SMLSUBARU247WYB_3676729.jpg
Subaru is already reeling from stagnant sales growth in the US and fresh recalls in Japan due to inspection cheating. In November, it slashed its profit forecast by a quarter citing rising recall costs.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Tokyo

SUBARU Corp said its sole car factory in Japan accounting for roughly 60 per cent of global production could be out of action for almost two weeks after it discovered a suspected defect in a power-steering component.

Shares in Japan's sixth-largest automaker fell nearly 7 per cent at one point before recovering some ground after the company announced further details, including plans to restart production on Monday at the earliest.

In mid-afternoon trade, the stock was down 2.6 per cent, while the benchmark Nikkei average was flat.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The production stoppage, which started from the night shift on Jan 16 at one of Subaru's only two factories worldwide, was first reported in the Asahi newspaper on Wednesday.

The possible defect affected the Forester, Impreza, and XV models, the automaker said.

Production of all other models had also stopped because they are built on the same assembly line, it said.

"Based on the contribution margin per vehicle, we estimate that a complete shutdown of Japanese production lines for one week would dent operating profits by 13.5 billion yen (S$167 million)," Nomura Securities analyst Masataka Kunugimoto said.

Subaru is already reeling from stagnant sales growth in the United States and fresh recalls in Japan due to inspection cheating. In November, it slashed its profit forecast by a quarter citing rising recall costs.

The company said it did not yet know what impact the production halt would have on its earnings, which are already on track for a third-straight annual drop.

The Asahi newspaper said the impact on production so far likely exceeded 10,000 units, and that delays were starting to be seen in delivery to customers.

Subaru said the cause of the potential defect was still unknown. It declined to comment on why the problem was not disclosed earlier.

Vehicles with the possible defect were produced between late December and Jan 16, and "appropriate" steps would be taken to ensure the safety of those cars, it added without elaborating.

The automaker said it was investigating whether its US plant had been affected, although production was continuing there for the time being. Subaru counts on the United States for more than 60 per cent of global vehicle sales.

A day before the stoppage, Subaru said it planned to build 650,000 vehicles in Japan and 1.03 million globally this year, up one per cent on the previous year. It has forecast record global sales of 1.08 million vehicles, of which 700,000 are expected to come from the profitable US market.

Nomura Securities' Mr Kunugi-moto said that while the stoppage could impact this year's results, he maintained his forecast for a strong recovery from the next fiscal year.

Subaru's last major production shutdown occurred after the Great Tohoku earthquake in 2011 due to power outages and supply chain disruptions. REUTERS

Transport

Car COE prices up, others down

25% auto tariffs could cause recession in EU & Japan, hit the financial markets

Toyota finally has the power in electric cars

Drone flying near Newark Liberty Airport temporarily halts flights

Fujairah port joins S'pore, China; tightens exhaust rules ahead of 2020 regulations

Philippine Airlines owner's stock surges 33% on potential ANA investment

Editor's Choice

Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Catalist: to grow or to heal?

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
3 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
4 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
5 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

Must Read

Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore fund managers troubled by trade war, geopolitical risks

Jan 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Oil and gas sector to invest in technology for cost savings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening