Subaru halts Japan car output due to defective part

Wed, Jan 23, 2019 - 11:11 AM

Subaru Corp said its sole car factory in Japan accounting for roughly 60 per cent of global production had halted output a week ago after it discovered a defect in a component procured from a supplier.
[TOKYO] Subaru Corp said its sole car factory in Japan accounting for roughly 60 per cent of global production had halted output a week ago after it discovered a defect in a component procured from a supplier.

The Asahi newspaper first reported the suspension on Wednesday, saying the defect was found in the power steering component.

Subaru, which exports the majority of its domestically made cars, said it was still in the process of identifying where the defect was, and could not say when production would resume.

