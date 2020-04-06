You are here

Home > Transport

Swedish airline BRA applies for court-administered reorganisation

Mon, Apr 06, 2020 - 4:25 PM

[STOCKHOLM] Swedish airline BRA has applied for a court-administered reorganisation after demand plunged due to the spread of the new coronavirus, it said on its website on Monday.

The privately held company, most of whose flights are domestic, had said on April 1 it was temporarily discontinuing all traffic between April 6 and May 31 due to a lack of customers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Applying for company reorganisation is a form of administration where a court appointee is charged with restructuring the firm with the aim of avoiding bankruptcy.

REUTERS

Transport

BMW Q1 sales slump as coronavirus hits all markets

Norwegian Air's March traffic tumbles 60% amid virus lockdown

Emirates Airline seeks billions in loans after virus hit

American joins United, others in suspending more NYC flights on coronavirus spike

Virus-hit Carnival cruise ship docks in Australia as country's death toll hits 39

SIA, SIA Engg, Scoot and SATS to send 17,500 staff for skills upgrading

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 6, 2020 04:24 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks rebound at open

[LONDON] Europe's stock markets rebounded in opening deals on Monday as some of the world's worst-hit countries...

Apr 6, 2020 04:22 PM
Real Estate

SEB's Swedish housing sentiment indicator plunges in April to -20 points

[STOCKHOLM] Swedes turned pessimistic about prospects for the housing market in April as the effects of the new...

Apr 6, 2020 04:12 PM
Real Estate

Dubai's Emaar suspends construction projects due to virus: sources

[DUBAI] Emaar Properties, the largest listed developer in the United Arab Emirates, has suspended work on major...

Apr 6, 2020 04:08 PM
Transport

BMW Q1 sales slump as coronavirus hits all markets

[MUNICH] BMW AG's first-quarter car deliveries sank by about 21 per cent to 477,111 as the coronavirus pandemic...

Apr 6, 2020 04:03 PM
Energy & Commodities

Philippines' Nickel Asia to resume ore shipments as coronavirus mining ban lifted

[MANILA] Nickel Asia Corp, the Philippines' largest nickel ore miner and exporter, said on Monday its two units in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.