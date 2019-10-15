You are here

Home > Transport

Swiss Air grounds Airbus A220 jets after finding engine faults

Tue, Oct 15, 2019 - 11:31 PM

file76ifarqal1shfbcx3xl.jpg
Deutsche Lufthansa AG's Swiss has grounded its fleet of Airbus SE A220 jets after discovering technical faults with the model's Pratt & Whitney-manufactured engines.
AFP

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Lufthansa AG's Swiss has grounded its fleet of Airbus SE A220 jets after discovering technical faults with the model's Pratt & Whitney-manufactured engines.

The airline said it would suspend flights of the planes while carrying out inspections of the turbines. The move would lead to multiple flight cancellations, the carrier said.

Swiss said it was talking to regulators, Pratt and Airbus about issues with the plane formerly known as the Bombardier Inc C Series, now owned by the European airplane manufacturer.

The carrier has suffered multiple incidents with the A220, including an engine failure on July 25 during a flight from Geneva to London when part of the turbine disintegrated over Paris.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Together with the engine maker we are supporting our customer in its daily operations," an Airbus spokesman said by email.

As of Sept 30, Airbus had delivered 20 A220-300 models to the airline, as well as nine of the smaller A220-100 variants, making the unit of Lufthansa the largest operator of the aircraft.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

GM's US$2b blow from strike also hits union workers' wallets

Going green, trade war challenge world auto industry

UK carmakers hit by £500m Brexit tab call for EU deal

Oil tanker rates roar to new records amid geopolitical risks

Harley-Davidson suspends production of electric motorcycle

Southwest pilots say 737 Max return may be delayed beyond Boeing's 4th quarter goal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly