Tata, GIC group to buy stakes in India's GMR airport unit for 80b rupees

[NEW DELHI] A consortium including India’s Tata Group, a unit of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and Hong Kong's SSG Capital Management will invest 80 billion rupees (S$1.57 billion) to buy a stake in GMR Airports Ltd.

The deal will pump 10 billion rupees into GMR Airports, a unit of GMR Infrastructure Ltd, and purchase 70 billion rupees of the airport unit’s equity shares from the parent, according to a statement.

The investment values GMR Airports at 180 billion rupees, the company said in a filing. After the purchase, Tata will hold 20 per cent in the airport unit, while GIC will get 15 per cent and SSG will own 10 per cent.

GMR Group owns operates Delhi International Airport Ltd, the country’s biggest airport, and Hyderabad International Airport. It is also operating Mactan Cebu International Airport, the second largest in the Philippines, and developing greenfield airports in Goa and Crete, Greece.

