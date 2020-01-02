Tata petitions India top court against verdict to rehire ex-chairman

[NEW DELHI] Tata Sons Ltd asked India's top court to put on hold a company tribunal's order last month that asked the US$111 billion group to rehire the chairman it had fired in 2016.

The firm, which runs businesses to make salt to luxury cars, filed a petition in the Supreme Court, its lawyer Abhishek Singhvi said on Thursday in New Delhi. The petition seeks an urgent hearing for a stay on the previous order, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

The latest move by the Tata Group aims to reverse the shock defeat in December when the tribunal instructed that Cyrus Mistry be reinstated as the chairman and called the appointment of his replacement Natarajan Chandrasekaran illegal. The ruling effectively paralysed the Tata leadership and its efforts to revive growth by selling assets, finding partners and cutting costs.

The court ruling also called the actions of Ratan Tata, group's chairman emeritus and the one who led Mr Mistry's ouster, as "oppressive".

Representatives for Tata Sons and Mr Mistry declined to comment.

Tata Sons, the 152-year-old group's main holding company that also owns the Tetley Tea as well luxury car brands such as Jaguar and Land Rover, was given four weeks to appeal the ruling.

