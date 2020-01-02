You are here

Home > Transport

Tata petitions India top court against verdict to rehire ex-chairman

Thu, Jan 02, 2020 - 4:19 PM

[NEW DELHI] Tata Sons Ltd asked India's top court to put on hold a company tribunal's order last month that asked the US$111 billion group to rehire the chairman it had fired in 2016.

The firm, which runs businesses to make salt to luxury cars, filed a petition in the Supreme Court, its lawyer Abhishek Singhvi said on Thursday in New Delhi. The petition seeks an urgent hearing for a stay on the previous order, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

The latest move by the Tata Group aims to reverse the shock defeat in December when the tribunal instructed that Cyrus Mistry be reinstated as the chairman and called the appointment of his replacement Natarajan Chandrasekaran illegal. The ruling effectively paralysed the Tata leadership and its efforts to revive growth by selling assets, finding partners and cutting costs.

The court ruling also called the actions of Ratan Tata, group's chairman emeritus and the one who led Mr Mistry's ouster, as "oppressive".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Representatives for Tata Sons and Mr Mistry declined to comment.

SEE ALSO

Singapore Airlines, Tata Sons JV Vistara to boost fleet to 41 by year end

Tata Sons, the 152-year-old group's main holding company that also owns the Tetley Tea as well luxury car brands such as Jaguar and Land Rover, was given four weeks to appeal the ruling.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Tokyo prosecutors raid residence of former Nissan boss Ghosn: NHK

Renewing Singapore's oldest MRT lines to cost more than S$2.5b: Khaw Boon Wan

Major commercial plane crash deaths worldwide fell by more than 50% in 2019: report

Ghosn escape theories: a music instrument box, private jet, Lebanese aid

Lebanon neighbours welcome Ghosn, activists in uproar

Japanese media blasts 'cowardly' Ghosn after escape

BREAKING

Jan 2, 2020 04:25 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets mostly up at open

[LONDON] European stock markets mostly rose at the open on Thursday, the first trading session of 2020.

Jan 2, 2020 04:22 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start year with rally

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks started the decade on a strong note, rallying more than one per...

Jan 2, 2020 04:15 PM
Consumer

Canada military assigned to play Pokemon Go after fans invade bases

[MONTREAL] At least three military police officers were ordered to play Pokemon Go in Canadian bases across the...

Jan 2, 2020 03:51 PM
Garage

Uber Eats goes local to find niche in South Africa

[SOWETO, South Africa] A stone's throw from Nelson Mandela's former home in South Africa's Soweto township, Dumile...

Jan 2, 2020 03:41 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong bourse discussing second listing with Trip.com, Netease: sources

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEX)is discussing secondary listings with Chinese technology...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly