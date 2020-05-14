You are here

Temperature checks, masks the new normal for air travel, says Dubai airport CEO

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 12:28 PM

Temperature screening and face masks will become common sights at airports to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus but physical distancing could make flying more expensive, the head of Dubai airport said.
Around the world, governments, airports and airlines are considering...

