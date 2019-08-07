You are here

Home > Transport

Tens of thousands losing jobs as India's car crisis deepens: sources

Wed, Aug 07, 2019 - 12:52 PM

nz_indiacar_070878.jpg
Slumping sales of cars and motorcycles are triggering massive job cuts in India's car sector, with many companies forced to shut down factories for days and axe shifts, multiple sources said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] Slumping sales of cars and motorcycles are triggering massive job cuts in India's car sector, with many companies forced to shut down factories for days and axe shifts, multiple sources said.

The cull has been so extensive that one senior industry source told Reuters that initial estimates suggest that carmakers, parts manufacturers and dealers have laid off about 350,000 workers since April.

Within this previously unreported figure, car and motorcycle makers have laid off 15,000 and component manufacturers 100,000, with the remaining job losses at dealers, many of which have closed, the industry source said.

Reuters was able to identify at least five companies that have recently cut or plan to cut hundreds of jobs, mainly from their temporary labour force.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The downturn - regarded by industry executives as the worst suffered by the Indian car industry - is posing a big challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government as it begins its second term at a time when India's jobless numbers are climbing.

To revive the sector, car executives plan to demand tax cuts and easier access to financing for both dealers and consumers at a meeting with officials from India's finance ministry scheduled for Wednesday, the senior industry source said.

The industry's plight was highlighted by the Automotive Component Manufactures Association of India (ACMA), with the trade body's director general, Vinnie Mehta, saying the sector was experiencing a "recessionary phase".

The malaise has been spreading across much of the industry, both in terms of vehicle type and components as well as geographically in India's manufacturing hubs.

For example, Japanese motorcycle maker Yamaha Motor and car components makers including France's Valeo and Subros have laid off about 1,700 temporary workers in India after a slump in sales, sources told Reuters.

Subros, which is part-owned by Japan's Denso Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp, has laid off 800 workers. Indian parts maker Vee Gee Kaushiko has cut 500 people while Yamaha and Valeo last month reduced their workforces by 200 each, said several sources aware of the cuts.

Meanwhile, vehicle supplier Wheels India could cut its temporary workforce by as much as 800 and has started realigning its shifts, two of the sources said.

The layoffs come as carmakers including Honda Motor Co, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have implemented brief suspensions to production in recent weeks in the face of slow demand, separate sources said.

The car sector, which contributes more than 7 per cent of India's GDP (gross domestic product), is facing one of its worst downturns.

Passenger vehicle sales have dropped for nine straight months through July, with some carmakers suffering year-on-year declines of more than 30 per cent in recent months.

Manpower is the only variable factor for companies and more workers will face the axe, said ACMA's Mr Mehta.

Yamaha, Subros, Vee Gee Kaushiko and Wheels India did not respond to requests for comment.

Valeo India said it is realigning for changing conditions and has trimmed its temporary workforce.

HUGE FALLOUT

The fallout from the car slump could be huge. The sector employs more than 35 million people directly and indirectly, accounting for nearly half of India's manufacturing output.

India's jobless rate rose to 7.51 per cent in July 2019 from 5.66 per cent a year earlier, according to private data group CMIE. The CMIE data is more up-to-date than government figures and regarded in financial markets as more credible.

At least 7 per cent of temporary workers employed by 15 carmakers in India have lost their jobs in recent months, said Vishnu Mathur, director general at the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

"It is a conservative estimate based on our initial analysis," he said.

Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker, cut its temporary workforce by 6 per cent over the past six months, Reuters reported on Friday.

There is little sign of a revival.

Tata Motors has had week-long shutdowns at four of its plants in the past two weeks, while Mahindra has said it had five to 13 days without production at various plants between April and June.

A statement from Tata Motors said it has aligned production with demand and adjusted the shifts and temporary workers.

Honda has stopped production of some car models at its plant in the north-western state of Rajasthan since July 16 and is halting manufacturing entirely at its second plant in Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi for 15 days from July 26, two sources said.

The company's Indian business said that production management will be critical throughout the year and it is seeking to avoid stock build-up. 

REUTERS

Transport

Cathay Pacific swings to half-year profit on higher revenue, lower fuel costs

Tesla draws US regulatory blowback over Model 3 safety claims

Boeing holds workshops with China carriers to bring back 737 MAX

Singapore Airlines picks crucial fight against Emirates in India

New licensing framework tightens reins on private-hire firms

Of plights, perils, piracy and politics

Editor's Choice

BT_20190807_MTVIET_3856517.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
ASEAN Business

Govt support and young population set Vietnam's startup scene abuzz

BT_20190807_ANGNIFTY_3856670.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Stocks

SGX, NSE aim to trade Nifty products via Gift City by end-2020

Aug 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

StarHub Q2 profit falls by 36.1% on broad business declines

Must Read

Funan-Singapore.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Q2 profit falls 4.2% on one-off costs from Ascendas-Singbridge acquisition

Aug 7, 2019
Government & Economy

46 countries sign international mediation treaty named after Singapore

BT_20190807_ANGNIFTY_3856670.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Stocks

SGX, NSE aim to trade Nifty products via Gift City by end-2020

Aug 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

HSBC Singapore rolls out global mortgage solution, starting with Australia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly