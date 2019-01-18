You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla announces 7 per cent cut to workforce

Fri, Jan 18, 2019 - 8:11 PM

doc73ovkxkyadt1jpue945n_doc73ovf5kg99ti6ery1vj.jpg
Elon Musk's electric car manufacturer Tesla announced Friday it is cutting its workforce by about seven per cent as it works to meet its timetable for producing the Model 3.
Bloomberg

[WASHINGTON] Elon Musk's electric car manufacturer Tesla announced Friday it is cutting its workforce by about seven per cent as it works to meet its timetable for producing the Model 3.

Mr Musk said in a blog post that Tesla is making the staff cut as it aims to reach more customers who can afford its vehicles.

He said that currently Tesla's most affordable offering is the mid-range (264 mile) Model 3 at US$44,000.

"The need for a lower priced variants of Model 3 becomes even greater on July 1," when a US tax credit drops by half, making the car US$1,875 more expensive, and again at the end of the year when it goes away entirely.

"Attempting to build affordable clean energy products at scale necessarily requires extreme effort and relentless creativity, but succeeding in our mission is essential to ensure that the future is good, so we must do everything we can to advance the cause," Mr Musk wrote.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Bombardier on track to solve Swiss train problems -paper

Ghosn received US$9m improperly from Mitsubishi-Nissan JV

India's Jet Airways falls; lenders may take write-off: report

Nissan may scrap chairman role as it rebuilds

Tesla recalls more than 14,000 cars in China over Takata airbags

Winston Toh to head bus operator Tower Transit Singapore

Editor's Choice

file73nw3ze8az61bqgy8ub.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Where's the pound headed? The jury's out for now

file6vqidakqbdgzchxd3i1.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX down a surprise 8.5% in December

file73nxaxy3qtg11ep1wjud.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore asset players find calm in Brexit storm

Most Read

1 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
2 Where's the pound headed? The jury's out for now
3 Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?
4 Google in talks for 400,000 sq ft space at Alexandra Technopark
5 Global rally lifts SGD bond prices to record high

Must Read

Surbana Jurong Campus (garden)_Credit Safdie Surbana Jurong.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Real Estate

Surbana Jurong building global headquarters in Jurong Innovation District

doc73otqk0mb8i2kco2e8q_doc73otmlk6qpz1f14suhx.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file72vifz4wf3la2ivsost.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Japan retailer Nojima makes offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 apiece

Jan 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit posts Q4 DPU of 1.005 Singapore cents in first results since VIT merger

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening