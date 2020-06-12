Tesla at US$1,000: too much too soon for some analysts

[BENGALURU] Top Wall Street brokerages Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley downgraded their ratings on Tesla saying the electric carmaker's shares were overpriced, two days after the high-flying stock crossed US$1,000 per share.

The brokerages, while reiterating that their long-term view on the stock remains positive, noted the current valuation underestimates risks including increased competition in the electric vehicle industry.

Top automakers including General Motors and Ford Motor have doubled down on their investments in the space by offering more electric vehicles, aiming to cash in on a sector that is touted as the most promising alternative to conventional cars.

"We highlight risks to Sino-US trade, near-term demand, capital needs and tech competition as the key bear vectors we think deserve more attention," Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said in a note on Friday.

Morgan Stanley cut its rating to "under-weight", joining 12 other brokerages who recommend selling the stock.

Following Goldman Sachs' downgrade to "neutral", Tesla now has 12 analysts with a "hold" rating, and nine brokerages recommending "buy" or higher.

The bar for the automaker's fundamentals is higher, Goldman analyst Mark Delaney said on Thursday, while increasing the price target to US$950 from US$925.

Morgan Stanley cut its price target on Tesla's stock to US$650 from US$680, in line with the median price target, according to Refinitiv data.

Tesla's shares, which have jumped a whopping 360 per cent in the last twelve months, were down nearly 1 per cent in premarket trading.

