Tesla begins offering leases for Model 3

Fri, Apr 12, 2019 - 11:51 AM

Tesla Inc on Thursday started leasing out its Model 3 sedan in the United States, in a financing option that would increase the electric car maker's customer base.
[BENGALURU] Tesla Inc on Thursday started leasing out its Model 3 sedan in the United States, in a financing option that would increase the electric car maker's customer base.

Tesla said its customers in the United States would be able to lease any Model 3 variant for a small down payment and monthly payments thereafter, but they will not have the option to buy the car at the end of the lease.

The company also said all its cars would now come with the autopilot feature, pushing up the base price. Autopilot was previously an optional feature but will now be included in all cars for less than the prior cost of the option. 

