You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla crosses US$100b stock market valuation in extended trading

Wed, Jan 22, 2020 - 10:25 AM

nz_tesla_220120.jpg
Tesla Inc became the first US$100 billion publicly listed US carmaker in extended trading on Tuesday, in a sign of Wall Street's confidence in an all-electric future.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Tesla Inc became the first US$100 billion publicly listed US carmaker in extended trading on Tuesday, in a sign of Wall Street's confidence in an all-electric future.

The milestone comes less than a month after Tesla's stock crossed US$420, the infamous price at which chief executive officer Elon Musk had tweeted he would take the electric car maker private.

Mr Musk tweeted he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private in August 2018, when its shares were trading in the mid-US$330s, only to later give up under investor pressure and regulatory concerns.

Tesla shares were last up 1.4 per cent at US$555 after the bell, building on a 7.2 per cent gain during trading when brokerage New Street Research raised its price target to US$800.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tesla's market value also puts Mr Musk a step closer to earning the first US$346 million tranche of options in a record-breaking pay package.

SEE ALSO

Tesla moves a step closer to opening first European factory with German property deal

The US$100 billion valuation needs to stay for both a one-month and six-month average in order to trigger the vesting of the first of 12 tranches of options granted to Mr Musk to buy Tesla stock.

Tesla, which is already valued more than Ford Motor and General Motors combined, has seen its stock more than double in the last three months, fueled by a rare quarterly profit in October, news of production ramp-up in its China factory and better-than-expected annual car deliveries.

In another win, Tesla reached a settlement with Michigan to allow it to directly deliver its vehicles to customers in the state, a person familiar with the agreement said on Tuesday.

REUTERS

Transport

German raids over suspected Mitsubishi diesel fraud

Cathay cabin crew ask to wear face masks on all flights as China virus spreads

Airbus discusses supplying 8 planes to Sudan Airways: ministry

Boeing says 737 MAX return delayed until mid-2020

Toyota recalls 3.4m vehicles worldwide because air bags may not deploy in crashes

First flight of Boeing's 777X set for Thursday: sources

BREAKING

Jan 22, 2020 10:15 AM
Stocks

China biotech, drug firms warn of risks as stocks surge on virus-linked buying

[SHANGHAI] Chinese biotech firms and drug makers warned of investment risk after their shares surged on feverish...

Jan 22, 2020 10:11 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares scale new highs on financials; New Zealand up

[BENGALURU] Australian shares scaled fresh highs on Wednesday, driven by gains in financial stocks while a jump in...

Jan 22, 2020 10:01 AM
Transport

German raids over suspected Mitsubishi diesel fraud

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] German prosecutors have raided 10 business premises as part of a probe into suspected diesel...

Jan 22, 2020 09:54 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly higher on Wednesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose at the start of trade on Wednesday following a sharp fall the day before but...

Jan 22, 2020 09:30 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower after virus fears hit US markets; STI down 0.03% on Wednesday

SINGAPORE shares opened slightly lower on Wednesday after US stocks took a hit overnight due to fears about China's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly