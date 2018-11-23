You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla cuts China car prices to absorb hit from trade war tariffs

Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181123_WEETESLA23_3625128.jpg
Tesla says it will cut prices of its Model X (pictured) & Model S by 12-26 per cent to make the cars more affordable.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Beijing

TESLA Inc is cutting the price of its Model X and Model S cars in China, the US firm said on Thursday, in a shift in strategy that will see it take more of a hit from tariffs linked to a biting trade war between China and the United States.

The electric carmaker, led by billionaire CEO Elon Musk, said that it will cut prices of the two models by 12-26 per cent to make the cars more "affordable" in the world's top car market, where sales of so-called new-energy vehicles are rising fast.

The move comes amid severe trade tensions between China and the United States, which has seen extra tariffs slapped on US imports into the country, including cars, hurting Tesla which imports all the cars that it currently sells in the market.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are absorbing a significant part of the tariff to help make our cars more affordable for customers in China," Tesla said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The move marks a shift from July when Tesla was one of the first US carmakers to raise prices in the market in response to tariffs. The firm hiked prices then on its Model X and S cars by about 20 per cent.

Tesla warned last month that it was facing major problems with selling cars in China due to new tariffs that would force it to accelerate investment in its first overseas Gigafactory in Shanghai. The carmaker last month secured the site for the facility, which will help it avoid steep import tariffs.

The firm, which recently launched pre-sales of its new Model 3 car in China, added in its statement that the car's price tag would start from 540,000 yuan (S$106,933) for a dual motor all-wheel drive version, and 595,000 yuan for a performance version.

Before the price hike in July, Tesla had lowered prices on its models in China in May, after Beijing had said that it would cut import tariffs for all car imports. REUTERS

Transport

Review sees SIA, SilkAir, Scoot shuffle routes among themselves

Nissan board sacks chairman Carlos Ghosn, says broadcaster

Firefly suspends all flights to Singapore from Dec 1

China considers tax cut for plane parts to help home-built aircraft

France seeks European battery deal as electric car growth accelerates

Nissan 'drives out' disgraced tycoon as chairman: media

Editor's Choice

Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

MTI: Growth to let up in 2019; Q3 GDP underwhelms

Nov 23, 2018
Garage

Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

Most Read

1 Taylor Swift flexes music muscle to seek higher payouts for other artists
2 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
5 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Must Read

Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

MTI: Growth to let up in 2019; Q3 GDP underwhelms

BT_20181123_PNODX23_3625344.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

NODX tipped to expand 5.5-6% in 2018

Nov 23, 2018
Garage

Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening