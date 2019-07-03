You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla deliveries surge as automakers report dip in 1H 2019 US sales

Wed, Jul 03, 2019 - 6:51 AM

nwy_TESLAi_030719_31_2x.jpg
Tesla reported a surge in second-quarter deliveries on Tuesday, while other US automakers suffered drops in sales for the first half of 2019, with higher vehicle costs weighing on consumers.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Tesla reported a surge in second-quarter deliveries on Tuesday, while other US automakers suffered drops in sales for the first half of 2019, with higher vehicle costs weighing on consumers.

Shares of Tesla shot higher in after-hours trading after it reported delivering 95,200 vehicles during the quarter ending June 30, a record and an increase of more than 50 per cent over the prior quarter.

The company, which has faced worries about weakening demand for its electric vehicles, said in a securities filing, "we believe we are well positioned to continue growing total production and deliveries in Q3."

Earlier, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Toyota were among the companies that reported drops in sales through the year's midpoint, although Fiat Chrysler won a modest gain in sales in June.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sales at Honda and Nissan also fell through the first half of the year. Ford reports sales on Wednesday.

The results were roughly in line with analyst forecasts and reflective of an auto market that has cooled somewhat, even as demand has stayed strong for larger autos.

Higher interest rates on auto loans have added to the drag on consumers, who already face higher vehicle costs, said Michelle Krebs, head of automotive relations at Cox Automotive.

Cox is forecasting 2019 sales of 16.8 million, down three per cent from last year, with a drop to 16.5 million expected in 2020.

Annual sales have been above 17 million the last four years.

"We have seen retail sales weakening for some time," Ms Krebs said in an interview, adding that the effect has been mitigated somewhat by higher sales from companies who are taking advantage of tax incentives to refresh their fleets.

"The consumer has got a lot of debt and wages have stagnated," she said.

General Motors reported a 4.2 per cent drop in first-half sales of 1.4 million following a 1.5 per cent dip in second quarter.

The company's fleet of larger crossover vehicles sold well, along with fully available versions of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, two popular pickups that were recently revamped.

However, overall sales of both the Sierra and Silverado fell compared with the year-ago period because some versions of the vehicles are still not widely available. A GM spokeswoman said more vehicles would be on the market in the second half of 2019.

"The US economy continues to grow at a healthy pace," said GM chief economist Elaine Buckberg. "If the Fed cuts rates, as widely expected, lower financing costs will provide further support to auto sales."

FIAT CHRYSLER BUCKS TREND 

Fiat Chrysler's auto sales for the first half of the year were down two per cent at 1.1 million.

A two per cent gain in June was propelled by a 45 per cent surge in Ram truck sales, which offset declines in the company's other brands, including Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge and Fiat.

The results suggest Ram has gained market share from GM's Silverado during the latter's launch period, Ms Krebs said in a note from Cox.

Toyota North America reported a 3.1 per cent drop in first-half sales to 1.2 million, with a 3.5 per cent decline in June sales.

The company pointed to higher June sales of its RAV4 crossover vehicle. But sales of the Corolla and Camry sedans have fallen for the first six month so of the year.

Sales of the company's luxury Lexus brand fell during the quarter but rose slightly during the first half of the year.

AFP

Transport

Six months left and counting down to 0.50%

Behind the plunge in China auto sales: chaotic execution of new emission rules

Electric models make up almost half of car sales in oil-producing Norway

Latest 737 Max delay 'very disappointing': Southwest CEO

Fiat Chrysler's Ram edges closer to Ford with monster sales

ABB to supply chargers for public electric buses to ST Engg Land Systems, BYD Singapore

Editor's Choice

nwy_GIC_030719_2_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC boosts cash, bond holdings in defensive stance amid trade war

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_030719_5_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS seeks views on raising 45% leverage limits for S-Reits

BT_20190703_JKFOOD29_3824528.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Group Food IPO: Another F&B play, but with a foreign slant

Most Read

1 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
2 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
3 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
4 US artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning expands to Asia with new Singapore office
5 Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

Must Read

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_030719_5_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS seeks views on raising 45% leverage limits for S-Reits

nwy_GIC_030719_2_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC boosts cash, bond holdings in defensive stance amid trade war

dw-sgskyline-190630.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore bucks regional M&A downtrend with 154% jump in H1 deal value

BT_20190703_CNOPEN3_3824645.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

China to scrap foreign ownership limits in financial sector in 2020

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening