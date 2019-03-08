You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla enters into agreement with Chinese lenders for Gigafactory

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 7:48 AM

AK_tesla_0803.jpg
Tesla Inc said on Thursday it signed an agreement with lenders in China for a 12-month facility of up to 3.5 billion yuan (US$521 million) for the electric carmaker's Gigafactory in Shanghai, and secured new commitments from banks that could be used for investments in the United States and elsewhere.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Tesla Inc said on Thursday it signed an agreement with lenders in China for a 12-month facility of up to 3.5 billion yuan (US$521 million) for the electric carmaker's Gigafactory in Shanghai, and secured new commitments from banks that could be used for investments in the United States and elsewhere.

The company broke ground on the factory in January. A Shanghai city government official said on Wednesday the factory is expected to be completed in May.

Tesla has said that the Gigafactory will cost around US$2 billion.

In its filing, Tesla said it had amended its asset-backed lending credit agreement with a syndicate of banks, increasing revolving commitments by US$500 million to a total of US$2.425 billion, while extending the maturity date of the agreement by three years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The credit agreement is secured by part of Tesla's accounts receivable, inventory and equipment. Tesla borrowed US$431.0 million under the agreement in 2018.

The amendment also doubled the letter of credit subfacility to US$400 million from US$200 million.

Producing cars in China is likely to help the company minimise the impact of the US-China trade war, which has forced Tesla to adjust prices of its US-made cars in China.

Keeping prices in check will also help Tesla fend off competition from a swathe of domestic electric vehicle startups such as Nio Inc, Byton and XPeng Motors.

(US$1 = 6.7132 Chinese yuan) 

REUTERS

 

Transport

Global air passenger traffic grows 6.5% in January, fastest in 6 months: Iata

Elon Musk’s security clearance under review over pot use

Qatar Air could leave Oneworld alliance; says it won't be bullied

Japan's biggest airline bets big on axed A380

Toyota warns of UK exit in event of no-deal Brexit

Singapore's new 'Jewel' at Changi Airport set for unveiling on April 17

Editor's Choice

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
3 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
4 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
5 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May

Must Read

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

Mar 8, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, 8Telecom, China International, A-Smart Holdings

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening