You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla hits Model 3 goal and is `real car company', Musk says

Mon, Jul 02, 2018 - 7:54 AM

BP_Model 3_020718_41.jpg
Tesla reached its milestone of building 5,000 Model 3 vehicles in the final week of the quarter and in the process became "a real car company," Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Tesla reached its milestone of building 5,000 Model 3 vehicles in the final week of the quarter and in the process became "a real car company," Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said.

"We did it!!" Mr Musk proclaimed in an email to employees obtained by Bloomberg News on Sunday. "We either found a way or, by will and inventiveness, created entirely new solutions that were thought impossible."

Hitting the target is another against-all-odds achievement for Musk, who first revealed the Model 3 in late 2016, and a relief for customers who have waited patiently for their electric cars. The 47-year-old Musk said he celebrated his birthday earlier this week at the factory, where he had been posting photographs of drive units and the paint shop to his social media accounts. To make the goal, he even built a tent to extend house a third general assembly line at the Fremont, California, factory.

"Intense in tents. Transporting entire production lines across the world in massive cargo planes. Whatever. It worked," he wrote.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company may hit 6,000 Model 3s a week next month, he wrote. Including Model S and X production, the factory knocked out 7,000 vehicles last week, he said.

The key will be whether Tesla can sustain the pace, said Dave Sullivan, manager of product analysis for AutoPacific. "Reaching it is one thing," he wrote in an email. "Consistently producing 5,000 per week with outstanding quality is another."

Not impressed was Steven Armstrong, Ford Motor's CEO for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. "7000 car, circa 4 hours (heart) Ford Team (heart) " Mr Armstrong wrote on his verified Twitter account, parodying a similar tweet from Musk about Tesla's weekly output.

Sunday Celebration

The assembly plant reached the target by early Sunday, according to workers who asked not to be identified, with one saying cheers were heard at the end of the line around 5 a.m. local time. A photograph of employees signing a banner welcoming them to the "Model 3 5K Club" was deleted from Twitter and remains on Reddit.

Tesla is expected to release official numbers as soon as Monday. Reaching the target reflects a fevered pitch as production ramped up throughout the quarter. Three analysts surveyed by Bloomberg gave estimates for production, which averaged 30,167 total for the quarter - or roughly 2,320 cars a week.

In early June, Mr Musk told shareholders at the annual meeting that he was feeling optimistic about Model 3 production thanks to a third general assembly line. It turns out that third line was being built outside - and under the massive tent.

"I think we just became a real car company," Mr Musk wrote.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Airbus is said to miss A320neo delivery goal on engine woes

oBike working on solution to refund deposits to users

Innovation can't fix urban transport's woes

Virginia explores extending the 495 Express lanes to the American legion

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Germany not ruling out further car recalls - Transport minister in paper

Editor's Choice

BP_$$_020718_2.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms

BT_20180702_LSDBS_3486604.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth

BT_20180702_JLTOP2_3487119.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

More interest in green products: Soc Gen

Most Read

1 Bitcoin bloodbath nears dot-com levels as many tokens go to zero
2 CapitaLand Commercial Trust sells Twenty Anson for S$516m
3 Former HSBC senior VP jailed 10 years and six months for cheating elderly women of their savings
4 Malaysia's 1MDB taskforce freezes bank accounts of former PM Najib Razak's party
5 Bike rental wars: ofo, Mobike apply for licences; Mobike scraps deposit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_$$_020718_2.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms

BT_20180702_LSDBS_3486604.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth

BP_SGbanks_020718_3.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banking stocks lead June's broad-market slide

BP_Chan Chun Sing_020718_4.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP countries 'on track for major deal by year-end'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening