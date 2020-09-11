You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla plans to export China-made cars to Asia and Europe

Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 3:19 PM

af_tesla_110920.jpg
Tesla plans to ship cars made at its Shanghai Gigafactory to other markets in Asia and Europe, according to people familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] Tesla plans to ship cars made at its Shanghai Gigafactory to other markets in Asia and Europe, according to people familiar with the matter.

China-built Tesla Model 3s intended for delivery outside the country will likely start mass production in the fourth quarter, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. They said the markets targeted include Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, as well as Europe, where customers currently have to wait for a Tesla to be delivered from the US. Shipments could start as soon as the end of this year, or early 2021, according to the people.

The world's biggest maker of electric vehicles (EVs) is stepping up production as competition in the space intensifies, with traditional automakers starting to make EVs, especially for the China market, where local rivals like BYD already have a strong footing. General Motors said this week it will take a US$2 billion equity stake in electric truck maker Nikola.

A representative for Tesla in China declined to comment.

Tesla's main factory is in Fremont, California, where it assembles the Model S, Model X, Model Y and Model 3. That's also where the vast majority of the vehicles' components are made. The company is also building a factory in Berlin, its first in Europe. Chief executive officer Elon Musk is pursuing an ambitious timetable, targeting mid-2021 for that plant to start production.

SEE ALSO

Chinese EV makers' Tesla-like stock rally leaves market watchers puzzled

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Demand for EVs globally is rising, bolstered by tighter emissions regulations in Europe and an increasing awareness of climate change and the negative impact fossil-fuelled cars have on the environment. While the coronavirus pandemic has dented sales of all vehicles - global passenger EV sales were down 15 per cent in the second quarter - the market for EVs is forecast to expand about 7 per cent this year.

In China, Tesla delivers around 11,000 cars a month, all for the domestic market. Upstart NIO has been averaging around 3,500 recently, by comparison.

Around 80 per cent of the parts that Tesla uses at its Chinese plant will be sourced locally by the end of the year, Mr Musk said during an earnings call in July. In December, before the outbreak of Covid-19, Song Gang, the manufacturing director at the Shanghai facility, said Tesla wanted to source 100 per cent of its parts locally by the end of the year.

Tesla has been slashing its prices in China as part of a push to increase sales in the world's largest EV market. Mr Musk has said that making Tesla cars more affordable is a key target, and local sourcing helps with lowering expenses. Cars equipped with lithium iron phosphate batteries are also expected to launch in the market soon.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Singapore, Japan to launch green lane on Sept 18

Boeing in talks with FAA about new reported 787 production issue

Maserati aim to fuel sales with new supercar, electrics

SIA to eliminate 4,300 positions

Chinese EV makers' Tesla-like stock rally leaves market watchers puzzled

US set to end enhanced screening of some global travellers for Covid-19: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 11, 2020 03:29 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares flat, Brexit tensions simmer

[BENGALURU] European shares turned flat after opening marginally lower on Friday, a day after the European Central...

Sep 11, 2020 03:04 PM
Technology

China's expanded export controls pose fresh challenge to global tech industry

[SHANGHAI] The latest additions to China's list of controlled technology exports could upset a broad range of...

Sep 11, 2020 02:53 PM
Garage

Trump won't extend deadline for TikTok to arrange US sale

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said he won't extend his Sept 15 deadline for ByteDance to sell the US...

Sep 11, 2020 02:39 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end at a near 2-1/2-month low on worries about virus curbs

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed at their lowest in nearly two-and-a-half months on Friday as hopes that the...

Sep 11, 2020 02:28 PM
Government & Economy

UK economy extends recovery from Covid crash, grows by 6.6% in July

[LONDON] Britain's economy grew for a third month in a row as the country tried to recover from its coronavirus...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Singapore banks' dividend cap may be extended, says DBS

TikTok owner to spend billions in Singapore after US ban

Buyers of Oxley's project in Cambodia withhold final payment in protest

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, Oxley, AEM, Ossia, Sabana Reit

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.