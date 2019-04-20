Tesla proposes series of changes to board of directors

Tesla Inc. is proposing a series of changes to its 11-member board of directors at its annual shareholder meeting, according to a proxy filed Friday.

[SAN FRANCISCO] Tesla Inc. is proposing a series of changes to its 11-member board of directors at its annual shareholder meeting, according to a proxy filed Friday.

The board is seeking to reduce director terms to two years from three, which would allow shareholders to vote on their performance with greater frequency. Directors Brad Buss and Linda Johnson Rice, whose terms expire at the June 11 meeting, don't plan to seek re-election, which would reduce the number of board seats to nine.

And Steve Jurvetson - who returned from an extended leave of absence this month - has indicated he would also not seek re-election in 2020.

BLOOMBERG