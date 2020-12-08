You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla raising up to US$5b in third share sale this year

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 10:14 PM

AK_tsla_0812.jpg
Tesla is taking advantage of its surging shares by going back to the capital markets for the third time in ten months and raising as much as US$5 billion of common stock.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN CARLOS] Tesla is taking advantage of its surging shares by going back to the capital markets for the third time in ten months and raising as much as US$5 billion of common stock.

The sale through an "at-the-market" offering programme, according to a regulatory filing, meaning the stock will be sold over time at prevailing market prices. After soaring almost 670 per cent this year, Tesla shares dipped as much as 4.2 per cent before the start of regular trading on Tuesday.

The rise could lead Tesla's cash balance to approach US$20 billion, Joel Levington, a Bloomberg Intelligence credit analyst, said in a report. The company's credit quality is now "well in excess" of its ratings even after three upgrades during the global pandemic, he wrote.

Chief executive officer Elon Musk is again seizing on a rally that started as the maker of the Model 3 began to post quarterly profits in the second half of last year. The opening of a plant near Shanghai, addition of the Model Y crossover to the lineup, advances in battery technology and anticipation of inclusion into the S&P 500 Index has led investors to assign Tesla a much richer valuation than any other auto manufacturer in the world.

It's apparently led Musk, 49, to worry about employees taking their eye off the ball. He urged staff on Dec 1 to be mindful about spending and play a "Game of Pennies" even after Tesla reported its fifth consecutive quarter of profit in October. The automaker had US$14.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of September.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The latest capital raise follows an issue of US$5 billion shares in September and a US$2 billion offering in February. That has helped Tesla more than double planned spending on plants and equipment this year. The new money will support plans announced in October to double the carmaker's capital-expenditures budget during the next two years to a range of US$4.5 billion to US$6 billion.

Tesla is currently building two new factories - one in Austin, Texas, and its first European plant, near Berlin - and expanding output at its existing vehicle-assembly facilities in Fremont, California, and Shanghai.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Hybrids are quietly selling faster than fully electric cars

Singapore's air cargo community ready to ship ultra-cold Covid-19 vaccines

South Korea to boost Covid-19 vaccine air transport by easing dry ice rules

Singapore extends relief measures for maritime firms, seafarers till June 2021

Carsome bags US$30m Series D round; eyes end-2023 US IPO

Brazilian airline Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec 9

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 8, 2020 09:14 PM
Banking & Finance

Some DBS users, GrabFood riders hit by glitches in their apps

SOME DBS customers who attempted to log into the bank's digibank app on Tuesday evening were met with an error...

UPDATED 50 min ago
Dec 8, 2020 09:11 PM
Real Estate

Malaysia's state-owned Felda to take over palm plantation giant FGV

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's state-owned Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) on Tuesday said it agreed to a deal...

Dec 8, 2020 08:26 PM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi Aramco and Baker Hughes JV to develop non-metallic products

[DUBAI] Oil giant Saudi Aramco and energy services company Baker Hughes have formed a 50/50 joint venture, Novel, to...

Dec 8, 2020 08:22 PM
Government & Economy

China to keep economic operations in reasonable range, says Premier Li

[BEIJING] Premier Li Keqiang said China will make efforts to keep economic operations within a reasonable range,...

Dec 8, 2020 07:57 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore and China lay groundwork towards post Covid-19 world with new agreements

[SINGAPORE] As the relationship between Singapore and China evolves, the two countries are working together on new...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Talent investor Entrepreneur First launches US$20m fund targeting Asian startups

MAS awards qualifying full bank licence to China Construction Bank

PayNow and Thailand's PromptPay to link up next year in trailblazing move

Alibaba runs into Europe's great wall of culture and competition

Hatten Land unaware of reason for unusual volume; share price up 10.2%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for