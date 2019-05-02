You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla seeks up to US$2.3b from share, debt issues

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 10:02 PM

doc756coibf7xx5g5hd6ku_doc72gg5ark5uq1ky2sbe2m.jpg
Tesla Inc launched issues of new shares and debt worth more than US$2 billion on Thursday, with Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk pitching in US$10 million as the electric carmaker gave in to Wall Street pressure to bolster its cash reserves.
AFP

[NEW YORK] Tesla Inc launched issues of new shares and debt worth more than US$2 billion on Thursday, with Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk pitching in US$10 million as the electric carmaker gave in to Wall Street pressure to bolster its cash reserves.

Analysts have been predicting for months that Tesla would need to raise funds for its expansion plans, which include the construction of a factory in Shanghai, the upcoming Model Y SUV, and the crucial ramp up of Model 3 sedan production.

Shares in the Silicon Valley company rose more than 5 per cent on news of the capital raise plan, which follows Mr Musk's hint last week that a fund-raising was imminent after Tesla lost US$700 million in the first quarter.

The company said in the filing that it would seek to raise US$650 million in new shares and US$1.35 billion in debt, with underwriters having the option to buy an additional 15 per cent of each offering, potentially raising the proceeds to US$2.3 billion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This was a smart move by Musk and Tesla to rip the band-aid off and go to the capital markets," Dan Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities said in a note.

"The growing worries around capital were a black cloud over the stock on the heels of the company's troubled March results and the choppy path ahead."

In first-quarter results that disappointed many on Wall Street last week, Mr Musk promised the company would deliver a profit again by the third quarter of this year, but the company's huge investments mean it is leaking cash swiftly.

Tesla expects capital expenditures of US$2 billion to US$2.5 billion this year and about US$2.5 billion to US$3 billion annually for the next two fiscal years. It ended its first quarter with US$2.2 billion in cash.

Analysts said last week that the company would probably seek between US$1 billion and US$3 billion dollars, and that it would cost significantly more than it would have a year ago, when some on Wall Street were already calling for a capital raise.

Tesla has raised funds through bank loans, several rounds of equity sales, issued convertible notes, a junk bond sale, securitisation of its vehicle leases and solar asset-backed notes.

A previous issue of shares in 2017 went at US$262 a share, compared to the company's current price of US$246. The yield on its existing US$1.8 billion junk bond rose to 8.42 per cent on Friday in anticipation of the new issuance, more than 3 percentage points above its 5.3 per cent coupon.

REUTERS

Transport

Judge rules Lyft must follow New York rules for driver minimum wage

SilkAir launches direct flights between Singapore and Busan

SpaceX capsule was destroyed in 'anomoly': lawmaker

Tesla sued over California 'autopilot' death

Qantas seeks backing from pilots, regulator for record-long routes

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce commits to three more years at the helm

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_sgx_020519_33.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

Must Read

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO Joel Sng steps down, LG scion Brian Koo to be interim CEO

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_MAS_020519_77.jpg
May 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS, Bank of Canada trial could herald cheaper, faster and safer cross-border payments

May 2, 2019
Real Estate

'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening