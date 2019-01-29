You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla seen forecasting first-quarter loss after Musk warning

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 12:16 AM

file7242j7xb15ch3tvcczp.jpg
Wall Street analysts expect Tesla Inc to forecast a loss for the first quarter when it reports results on Wednesday, having changed their expectations for a profit after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk warned of a "very difficult" road ahead.
REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Wall Street analysts expect Tesla Inc to forecast a loss for the first quarter when it reports results on Wednesday, having changed their expectations for a profit after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk warned of a "very difficult" road ahead.

On Jan 18, Mr Musk announced thousands of job cuts and said the electric car maker was targeting a "tiny profit" in the first quarter "with great difficulty, effort and some luck." He also forecast a profit for the fourth quarter, albeit down from the third quarter's US$311.5 million.

The analyst consensus on Jan 21 turned to a loss for the first quarter and stands at US$2.5 million. Analysts on average were expecting Tesla to post a profit of US$62.80 million on a reported basis as of Jan 17, according to Refinitiv data.

"One potential rationale for the company guiding to a loss in March is the timing of vehicles in transit to Europe and Asia," said Gene Munster from Loup Ventures in a note on Jan 24.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company has said it would begin delivering Model 3s to Europe and China in February.

Mr Musk's dependency on "luck" to be barely profitable while selling its long-range Model 3 to Europe and China and the mid-range Model 3 in the US calls into question the company's ability to make profits when it finally starts selling its long-promised US$35,000 vehicle, analysts said.

Since unveiling the Model 3 three years earlier, Tesla has faced hurdles ranging from production hassles to logistics problems along with a cash crunch and self-inflicted wounds by Mr Musk's erratic behavior.

While the production of Model 3s are going steady at over 5,000 per week, analysts expect Tesla to face tougher competition from lower priced offerings from Jaguar and Audi, and a reduction of electric car tax credits.

After the federal tax cut came into effect from Jan 1, Tesla was forced to lower the price of Model 3s by as much as US$2,000. That decision is likely to eat into Tesla's thin profit margins in the first quarter.

At least six brokerages have cut their price targets and two have downgraded the stock to "sell"' or equivalent this month, after Tesla's fourth-quarter Model 3 deliveries fell short of expectations.

Shares of Tesla have fallen nearly 14 per cent since the job cuts announcement on Jan 18. 

REUTERS

Transport

Deep freeze grips Midwest with record-breaking low temperatures

Dubai airport handles 89.1m passengers in 2018, misses target

Nissan says co-operating with SEC inquiry after report of probe on executive pay

Lufthansa launches Singapore innovation hub, its first outside Germany

Qantas customers request exercise bikes, virtual reality for 20-hour flights

Macron says France wants to keep Renault-Nissan 'balance'

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_JNBREXIT28_3679873.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

EU's tough stance reinforces views of some Brexiteers

Most Read

1 Singapore's factory output ends on a weak note
2 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
3 Singapore private property market set to face demand tests in 2019
4 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
5 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

Must Read

shenton way zaobao.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

doc73tyygpk4nnvirmn8x5_doc72kb0yfnbdv1gx53dike.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 28, 2019
Real Estate

Completed condo prices inch up 0.1% in December, first increase since August: NUS index

Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Rex International unit to divest stakes in two Norway assets

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening