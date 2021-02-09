 Tesla Singapore sales portal goes 'live', Transport - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Tesla Singapore sales portal goes 'live'

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 11:47 AM
rk_tesla-web_090221_BT.jpg
Tesla's site stated the Tesla Model 3 Performance will retail at an estimated price of just under S$155,000 before COE.
PHOTO: Tesla

[SINGAPORE] Tesla's Singapore sales portal has gone "live", a day after The Straits Times (ST) listed estimated prices of its cars.

The site stated that the Tesla Model 3 Performance, a high-powered version of the Model 3, which hits 100kmh in 3.3 seconds, will retail at an estimated price of just under S$155,000 before the Certificate of Entitlement (COE).

The less powerful Model 3 Standard Range, which reaches 100kmh in 5.6 seconds, will go for around S$113,000 before COE.

The prices are close to what ST posted in its report on Monday.

The launch of the local sales portal follows years of speculation of when the California-based electric carmaker will return to Singapore after its hasty retreat 10 years ago.

It was preceded by chief executive Elon Musk taking jibes at Singapore on Twitter for not being supportive of electric vehicles (EVs) and being "unwelcoming" to Tesla in particular.

Tesla's return marks one year since the Singapore government announced during its 2020 Budget that it would introduce sweeter incentives to encourage greener vehicles, as well as a plan to expand the EV charging network exponentially.

THE STRAITS TIMES

