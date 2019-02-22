You are here

Tesla starts Model 3 delivery in China earlier than expected

Fri, Feb 22, 2019 - 12:46 PM

Tesla Inc on Friday said it had started delivering Model 3 cars in China, slightly ahead of schedule.
[BEIJING] Tesla Inc on Friday said it had started delivering Model 3 cars in China, slightly ahead of schedule.

The US car marker said in a statement that it held a delivery event in Beijing on Friday, which it said "marked a significant milestone for the market". The firm had said in January that Model 3 deliveries in China would begin in March.

The California-based firm has been aiming to accelerate Chinese sales that have been hit hard by the impact of Sino-US trade tensions. It has adjusted prices of its US-made cars in China to make them affordable.

