You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla sued over 2018 fatal crash

Wed, Jan 09, 2019 - 9:09 AM

nm-tesla-0901.jpg
Tesla was sued on Tuesday by the family of a passenger who was killed in a 2018 crash that his estate alleges was due to a defective battery, attorneys said
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Tesla was sued on Tuesday by the family of a passenger who was killed in a 2018 crash that his estate alleges was due to a defective battery, attorneys said

Chicago law firm Corboy & Demetrio filed a product liability and negligence suit against the automaker over the death of Edgar Monserratt Martinez, a passenger of Barrett Riley who also was killed in the May 2018 Florida crash.

Witnesses told investigators the Tesla driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to pass another car. The vehicle then crossed a sidewalk and hit a wall, erupting in flames, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The suit alleges the Tesla battery was inadequately protected, making the vehicle defective.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The Tesla S battery was prone to extremely intense fires incapable of being timely extinguished," said Philip Corboy Jr, a partner at the firm.

The lawsuit also alleges that Riley's family had installed equipment to prevent the car from riding more than 137kph but that the device was removed at another Tesla service centre without the family's knowledge.

The car was traveling 186kph shortly before the accident, according to a NTSB preliminary investigation report in June 2018.

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

AFP

Transport

Heathrow Airport halts departures after drone sighting

FSL Trust files claim against charterer in UK courts

Liner shipping under attack - yet again

Germany's Daimler is selling a truck that can brake, accelerate, steer on its own

Heathrow plans to add 25,000 flights before new runway opens

Oil tanker fire in Hong Kong waters kills one; rescue on

Editor's Choice

BT_20190109_PORTPIC_3663431.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

BT_20190109_ALLGREEN_3663355.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hi-P falls 4.66% as Maybank downgrades it to 'sell'

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
4 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
5 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

Must Read

BT_20190109_PORTPIC_3663431.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

BT_20190109_ALLGREEN_3663355.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

SL_SGXl _171218_27.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Rich Capital, KrisEnergy, Swee Hong, OKP Holdings, Chew's Group

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Olam International to shut sugar trade desk: spokesman

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening