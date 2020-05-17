You are here

Tesla tells employees it has county approval to reopen California plant

Sun, May 17, 2020 - 12:36 PM

Tesla told employees it received approval to resume operations at its factory after Elon Musk threatened to move the company's headquarters and future programs following a move by a California county to block the reopening.
[CALIFORNIA] Tesla told employees it received approval to resume operations at its factory after Elon Musk threatened to move the company's headquarters and future programs following a move by a California county to block the reopening.

The company said Alameda County's interim health officer had approved its Fremont work plan and safe measures, according to an email sent to employees that was seen by Bloomberg News.

Officials at Tesla and the county didn't immediately respond to queries after regular business hours.

Tesla sued the county this month after it said the company didn't meet criteria to reopen, a move Mr Musk called "the final straw" as he threatened to move Tesla's base to Nevada or Texas. Tesla employs roughly 11,000 workers in Fremont, California, where the factory is located.

BLOOMBERG

