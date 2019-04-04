You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla to show self-driving car progress to investors

Thu, Apr 04, 2019 - 6:46 AM

lwx_tesla_040419_22.jpg
Tesla announced on Wednesday that it will give investors an up-close look at its self-driving car in a bid to bolster confidence in the progress of the nascent technology.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Tesla announced on Wednesday that it will give investors an up-close look at its self-driving car in a bid to bolster confidence in the progress of the nascent technology.

Tesla co-founder and chief executive Elon Musk and other executives will take part in presentations to investors at the company's Silicon Valley headquarters on April 19.

"Tesla is making significant progress in the development of its autonomous driving software and hardware, including our FSD computer, which is currently in production and which will enable full-self driving via future over-the-air software updates," the electric carmaker said in a release.

The event will include test drives and is intended to provide an in-depth look at Tesla's self-driving vehicle progress, according to the company, which declined to comment further.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A race to get autonomous vehicles on roads has raised concerns that the technology might be deployed before it is ready, putting people at risk.

China-based Tencent Keen Security Lab last week posted a video of its researchers tricking a self-driving Tesla into changing lanes into oncoming traffic by affixing stickers to the pavement in a controlled setting.

"Tesla autopilot recognizes lanes and assists control by identifying road traffic markings," Keen said in a blog post.

"Based on the research, we proved that by placing interference stickers on the road, the autopilot system will capture this information and make an abnormal judgement, which causes the vehicle to enter into the reverse lane."

AFP

Transport

Ethiopian Airlines 737 crash report expected on Thursday: sources

COE prices close higher across the board

Ghosn tweets that he'll tell all at press conference on April 11

Ethiopian 737 pilots 'followed Boeing guidelines before crash'

Ford reboots European strategy with SUVs and mild electrification

Faulty 737 sensor in Lion Air crash linked to Florida repair station

Editor's Choice

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

BT_20190404_CCSTRIPE_3742983.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Silicon Valley firm eager to earn its stripes in South-east Asia

BT_20190404_MREAGLE4LA3Y_3743028.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
3 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions
4 Best World shares sag after CLSA flags challenges in China
5 Five best-performing S-Reits average 20% return in Q1: SGX

Must Read

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

BT_20190404_CCSTRIPE_3742983.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Silicon Valley firm eager to earn its stripes in South-east Asia

BP_SGcasino_040419_45.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Casino tax rates to rise; entry levies up by 50%

BT_20190404_TSTUTOPIYA4_3742807.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Tutopiya takes travelling out of the home-tutoring picture

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening