You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla whistle-blower files complaint with SEC

Fri, Jul 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

A FORMER Tesla Inc employee portrayed by chief executive officer Elon Musk as a saboteur has filed a whistle-blower tip to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), alleging the company made mis-statements and omissions to investors.

Martin Tripp, who used to be a process engineering technician at the company's battery factory in Nevada, quit on June 19 and was sued by the company shortly thereafter. He has accused the electric-car maker of inflating weekly Model 3 production figures by as much as 44 per cent. In a tip filed to the SEC on Friday, he also alleged that the company installed unsafe batteries in vehicles that may be at higher risk of catching fire later.

His allegations were summarised in a statement from Meissner Associates, a New York-based law firm that represented a former Monsanto Co employee who was awarded US$22 million in August 2016 for tipping off the SEC to improper accounting.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Stuart Meissner said he believes Tesla's lawsuit against Mr Tripp was part of a media campaign to defame and silence him.

Mr Tripp, who has struggled to hire a lawyer to defend him against Tesla's lawsuit, has created a GoFundMe page; seeking US$500,000 in financial support, he has raised about US$14,000, said the website.

Mr Meissner said he won't be representing Mr Tripp in the federal lawsuit in Nevada. The former technician is now interviewing attorneys, Mr Meissner said on Wednesday.

Tesla representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

Last month, the company accused Mr Tripp of writing a computer program to access proprietary information, sending material to three unidentified entities and attempting to cover his electronic tracks after he was denied a promotion.

Mr Tripp told the SEC that Tesla had installed punctured batteries, placed battery cells too close to one another and did not properly affix them; he also alleged that the company systematically reused parts that had been deemed scrap in vehicles.

SEC spokesman Judy Burns declined to comment.

The National Transportation Safety Board is looking into the flammability of lithium-ion battery packs for electric cars, including several fires involving crashed Teslas.

Whistle-blowers are eligible for payouts if they voluntarily provide the SEC with unique information that leads to a successful enforcement action. Compensation can range from 10 per cent to 30 per cent of the money collected in any case that leads to a penalty of at least US$1 million. The SEC said it has awarded more than US$266 million since the inception of its whistle-blower programme in 2011. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Monthly COEs to rise 12.5% in upcoming quarter

Robert Kuok-linked groups tie up to target Taiwan's wind sector

BMW first to take majority stake in China car venture: source

Nasa's plan to use private contractors 'delayed'

BMW set to become first beneficiary of China's auto reforms

CAAS partners European safety regulator and Airbus to develop standards for unmanned aircraft systems

Editor's Choice

Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

BT_20180713_HHPOSH13_3499789.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Robert Kuok-linked groups tie up to target Taiwan's wind sector

Most Read

1 Tham Khai Meng fired from chief creative officer role at ad giant Ogilvy over alleged misconduct
2 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
3 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
4 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
5 Temasek returned 12% in FY18, but warns of near-term risks
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC puts more in tech firms but is mindful of surging valuations

BT_20180713_STTHAM13FABW_3499670.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Consumer

Ogilvy sacks chief creative officer Tham Khai Meng over alleged misconduct

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening