You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla's Musk says no plans to relinquish chairman, CEO roles: NYT

Fri, Aug 17, 2018 - 1:28 PM

FILES-US-AUTOMOBILE-INVESTIGATION-STOCKS-TESLA-215513.jpg
Elon Musk has no plans to relinquish his dual role as chairman and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc, he said in an interview with the New York Times on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Elon Musk has no plans to relinquish his dual role as chairman and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc, he said in an interview with the New York Times on Thursday.

Mr Musk, who is under intense scrutiny by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and is facing lawsuits over his tweets last week about taking Tesla private, said he saw the tweet as an attempt at transparency, according to the paper.

The 47-year-old billionaire also said no one had seen or reviewed it before he posted it, according to the NYT.

The SEC has sent subpoenas to Tesla regarding Mr Musk's plan to take the company private and his statement that funding was "secured".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Musk said in a blog on Tesla's website on Monday he was in discussions with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund over Tesla take-private deal and other potential backers but that financing was not yet nailed down.

Another possibility under consideration is that SpaceX, Mr Musk's space transportation company, will help bankroll the Tesla privatization and will take an ownership stake in the carmaker, the NYT said, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

REUTERS

Transport

Over 7,000 apply for New York for-hire license ahead of cap

Tesla whistleblower alleges spying, theft and drug dealing at Gigafactory

South Korea decides not to revoke Jin Air's business license; shares surge

Italian bridge company under fire as rescuers toil for third day

Air Canada's Ben Smith named Air France-KLM chief executive: management

Toyota lays foundation to ramp up sales in China's Tianjin

Editor's Choice

BT_20180817_ABAFRICA_3534533.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Startups

Singapore fintech firms joining the dots in Africa's digital frontier

TLH_3777.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Smaller suppliers can use unaudited financials to bid for govt tenders

BT_20180817_KRSENGKANG175L1U_3534795.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Real Estate

CapitaLand and CDL team up again - this time for Sengkang mixed development

Most Read

1 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
2 Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies
3 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
4 CapitaLand-CDL tie-up clinches Sengkang Central site for S$777.78m
5 Hot stock: ThaiBev hits 2.5-year intraday low after disappointing Q3 results
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-05-14T054401Z_1310621133_RC14C2397C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-TRADE.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Volatile pharma drives Singapore non-oil exports up 11.8% in July to beat forecasts

BT_20180817_ABAFRICA_3534533.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Startups

Singapore fintech firms joining the dots in Africa's digital frontier

cs-generic-ShentonWay03.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, CDL, Stratech, GRP, Keong Hong, Mencast, 8Telecom 

Aug 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Starhill Global Reit upgraded to 'buy' by OCBC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening