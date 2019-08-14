Thai air force prepares Hong Kong contingency evacuation plan

[BANGKOK] Thailand's military has prepared a plan to evacuate citizens living in Hong Kong in case the security situation there deteriorates.

The nation's air force is ready to deploy two planes, a Lockheed C-130 Hercules and an Airbus A340, if the Thai government orders an evacuation, according to military spokesman Pongsak Semachai.

Protests in Hong Kong against a bill allowing extraditions to China are in their 11th week, including chaotic scenes last night of police clashing with demonstrators at the territory's airport. Fears are growing that China may either mobilise troops or take other action to quell the unrest.

Flag carrier Thai Airways International said Wednesday it's flying bigger planes to bring back passengers who became stranded at Hong Kong International Airport because of flight cancellations caused by the demonstrations.

BLOOMBERG