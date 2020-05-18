Thai Airways steps closer to restructuring in bankruptcy court

Get our introductory offer at only
[BANGKOK] Flag carrier Thai Airways International is a step closer to restructuring via a bankruptcy court after a key government panel backed the plan, which is due for consideration by the Cabinet on Tuesday.
A committee that oversees policies for state-run enterprises agreed that the...
