Thai Aug domestic car sales drop 12.1% y-o-y: industry federation

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 12:08 PM

rk_Thailand-car_1170920.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[BANGKOK] Domestic car sales in Thailand shrank for a 15th straight month in August, falling 12.1 per cent from a year earlier to 68,883 vehicles as the coronavirus outbreak crushed demand, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.

But sales increased 16.1 per cent from July, helped by easing virus restrictions, a motor sales event and launches of new car models, it said.

In July, car sales tumbled 24.8 per cent from a year earlier.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top automobile manufacturers.

REUTERS

