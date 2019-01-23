You are here

Home > Transport

Thai Dec domestic car sales rise 8.7% y-o-y: industries federation

Wed, Jan 23, 2019 - 11:32 AM

[BANGKOK] Thai domestic car sales in December rose 8.7 per cent from a year earlier to 113,343 units, the highest level in five years, after a 21.2 per cent jump in November, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Wednesday.

Sales were helped by improved economic growth, the launch of new car models and higher state and private investment.

Car exports in December fell 0.45 per cent from a year earlier, but rose 0.08 per cent to 1.14 million cars for the whole of 2018.

Its 2019 domestic sales are forecast at 1.05 million cars, up 2.44 per cent, after last year's 19.5 per cent increase to 1.04 million units, the highest level in five years.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top automobile manufacturers. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Subaru halts Japan car output due to defective part

Taxi driver badly hurt in Spain's 'anti-Uber' strike

Waymo revs up self-driving car making near Motor City

Who is to blame for use of illegal fuel?

Tesla says it has quotes on batteries from Lishen, but no deal yet

New war risks insurance conditions for maritime sector

Editor's Choice

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

SL_US_170119_24.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

BT_20190123_NBBREXIT23_3675919.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Firm sterling points towards support for May's strategy

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 The man who sold Thai Express returns
5 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Must Read

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

SL_US_170119_24.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

Jan 23, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

More government support for a slowing economy expected: Fitch

SL_sgx_271218_13.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Koufu, TEE International, CapitaMall Trust, Keppel DC Reit, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Suntec Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening