Thai Dec domestic car sales rise 8.7% y-o-y: industries federation

[BANGKOK] Thai domestic car sales in December rose 8.7 per cent from a year earlier to 113,343 units, the highest level in five years, after a 21.2 per cent jump in November, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Wednesday.

Sales were helped by improved economic growth, the launch of new car models and higher state and private investment.

Car exports in December fell 0.45 per cent from a year earlier, but rose 0.08 per cent to 1.14 million cars for the whole of 2018.

Its 2019 domestic sales are forecast at 1.05 million cars, up 2.44 per cent, after last year's 19.5 per cent increase to 1.04 million units, the highest level in five years.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top automobile manufacturers.

REUTERS