Thai March domestic car sales rise 8.5% y-o-y: industries federation

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top automobile manufacturers.

[BANGKOK] Thai domestic car sales rose 8.5 per cent in March from a year earlier to 103,164 units after increasing 9.1 per cent in February, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Tuesday.

Sales were helped by the launch of new car models and higher state and private investment.

Domestic car sales in 2019 are forecast to be 1.05 million units, up 2.44 per cent, after last year's 19.5 percent increase to 1.04 million units - the highest level in five years.

