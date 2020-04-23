You are here

Thai March domestic car sales tumble 41.74% y-o-y: industries federation

Thu, Apr 23, 2020 - 11:43 AM

[BANGKOK] Domestic car sales in Thailand shrank for a tenth straight month in March, slumping 41.74 per cent from a year earlier to 60,105 vehicles, hit by the coronavirus outbreak, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.

Sales in February dropped 17.1 per cent from a year earlier.

The FTI said it may again cut its forecast for 2020 sales, which it lowered by 50,000 to 950,000 last month.

In 2019, car sales contracted 3.3 per cent to 1 million units.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top automobile manufacturers. 

REUTERS

