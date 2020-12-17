You are here

Thai Nov domestic car sales rise for first time in 18 months

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 1:15 PM

[BANGKOK] Domestic car sales in Thailand rose for the first time in 18 months in November, up 2.7 per cent from a year earlier to 79,177 vehicles, after a 1.4 per cent fall in the previous month, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.

The increased sales were helped by government stimulus measures, launches of new car models and marketing campaigns, it said.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top automobile manufacturers.

REUTERS

