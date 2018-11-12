You are here

Home > Transport

Thailand's CP Group, allies to bid for US$6.8b high-speed rail project

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 2:13 PM

[BANGKOK] Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) and 12 of its business allies have formed a consortium to bid on Monday for a us$6.8 billion high-speed railway project that will link three main airports in the country, its executive said.

The railway project comes at a time when a surge in tourist arrivals - more than half the population - has already strained the Thai infrastructure.

In March, the government approved the 225 billion baht (S$9.38 billion) rail project that will connect two airports in Bangkok areas - Don Mueang International and Suvarnabhumi International - with U-Tapao, which was built during the Vietnam War in the eastern province of Rayong.

The consortium comprises Charoen Pokphand Holding and China Railway Construction Corp Ltd, Adiruth Thothaveesansuk, vice chairman, CP Group's Special Projects Development Office, said in a statement on Sunday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to the statement, the global consortium also includes China's CITIC Group Corp, Germany's Siemens , South Korea's Hyundai, Bangkok Expressway and Metro Pcl, Italian-Thai Development PCL, Thailand's CH Karnchang PCL, Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corp for Transport & Urban Development, China Resources (Holdings) Co Ltd, Italy's Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, China's CRRC-Sifang, and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

Thai conglomerate CP Group is controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont.

The project is part of the government's larger transport infrastructure investment action plan covering rail, roads, airports and sea-ports.

The government started the bidding for the rail project earlier in the day and will announce the winner on Tuesday.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_MAS_121118_4.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
3 From cell to table: the evolution of food
4 LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts
5 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM

Must Read

Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Businesses must accept more competition in exchange for more access to Asean markets: PM Lee

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore _121118_50.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS sets out principles to guide use of artificial intelligence, data analytics in finance

BP_creditcards_121118_25.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Startups

E-wallets yet to change payment habits in Singapore: Worldpay report

Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical seeks to spin off property businesses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening