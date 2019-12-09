You are here

Home > Transport

The plan to turn your car into a virtual ATM

Mon, Dec 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

WH_toyota_021263.jpg
CHRIS Ballinger came away from a year of crunching numbers at Toyota Motor Corp's Silicon Valley skunkworks convinced that his dream of automotive automation was no more fanciful than his bosses' ambition to make a vehicle that can drive itself.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

London

CHRIS Ballinger came away from a year of crunching numbers at Toyota Motor Corp's Silicon Valley skunkworks convinced that his dream of automotive automation was no more fanciful than his bosses' ambition to make a vehicle that can drive itself.

So the former derivatives trader who spent 14 months as finance chief at Toyota's innovation hub launched a non-profit that aims to turn cars into rolling wallets able to autonomously make and receive payments in a virtual currency. Drivers would earn small sums for sharing data on everything from traffic congestion to weather and be debited for infrastructure use and contribution to pollution.

Mr Ballinger, a 62-year-old resident of Los Angeles, where he runs his Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI), said: "It's a very hard engineering problem, but setting up machine-to-machine payments is comparatively very simple." Simple is a relative word. The vision is as futuristic as it is ambitious. It depends on a myriad of technological advancements, not to mention regulatory change and cooperation among traditional rivals.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While cars already have ever more computing power, changing long-held views on infrastructure funding, vehicle ownership and even the nature of money could prove insurmountable. And then there's the law of unintended consequences.

SEE ALSO

Takata recalls 1.4 million more air bags

"When tech is applied to cities and transportation by smart people who understand tech but don't understand cities, the outcome can actually be bad for cities and create new or bigger problems,'' says Brent Toderian, former chief city planner in Vancouver. "There's a danger to boosterism with these kinds of ideas, and a need to be cautious and critical in a way that tech folks often aren't.'' As an example, he said new technology could lead to more driving, reducing any positive environmental impact such advances were supposed to deliver.

Whatever the challenges, the mobility sector is - in industry jargon - a burning platform, meaning urgent change is required to head off obsolescence. While artificial intelligence and blockchain could make Mr Ballinger's vision possible, the dominance of a small club of Silicon Valley heavyweights means carmakers risk being left behind in the digital age, said Jamie Burke, an adviser to MOBI and founder of Outlier Ventures, which invests in companies developing such technologies.

Facebook Inc's Libra stablecoin, a global currency that social networking behemoth is developing, is like petrol on the burning platform he said.

"We don't have the luxury of tinkering around anymore, we need to get our acts together to accelerate action towards what is moving already," said Mr Ballinger. "Everybody is asking should every market have its own token and do we need to have one?" Mr Ballinger co-founded MOBI last year with the likes of BMW AG and Ford Motor Co among its founding members. The consortium, which now has about 90 members from International Business Machines Corp to Honda Motor Co, is exploring how blockchain and related technologies can contribute to a safer and more efficient transport system, while also reducing congestion and pollution.

The first blockchain - a public ledger - was created to track Bitcoin transactions, and the technology has since been adopted far beyond the realm of cryptocurrencies for everything from enabling international payments to verifying products in a supply chain. The digital currency universe has also expanded rapidly in the past decade, with low-volatility digital tokens known as stablecoins among the fastest growing sub-sectors.

For the vision to materialise, city infrastructure will have to be equipped to communicate with vehicles. Smart cities, urban metropolises pulsating with sensors and powered by artificial intelligence, are on the drawing board. Alphabet Inc's urban innovation unit Sidewalk Labs LLC is working on creating a "city of the future" on Toronto's waterfront.

The building blocks exist, making the bigger challenge getting the various technologies and devices to communicate, according to Maria Minaricova, head of business development at Fetch.ai, a Cambridge, UK-based company focused on AI, blockchain and Internet of things technologies that is also a member of the MOBI consortium.

"There are already so many sensors - cars have sensors, so do traffic lights and cameras, and so on - but they're currently disconnected and what's also missing is interoperability," said Ms Minaricova. "Historically if you produced something, you would keep it on your platform and it could only communicate with your devices, but the new generation will need to open this up so all devices can speak to each other." MOBI is now working with BMW, Ford, Honda, General Motors Co and Renault SA to develop a trusted digital identity for vehicles as a first step towards enabling a mobility payments network. Last month, MOBI hosted a gathering of industry executives in Los Angeles to discuss how such a payments system might work.

MOBI could develop an industry stablecoin, as low volatility virtual currencies are known, or use an existing coin to make and receive micropayments on a blockchain network, says Mr Ballinger. The project would not only change how vehicles and cities interact but could also provide a real world use case for digital currencies beyond speculation. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Jurong Port navigates a changing industry through innovation

After giving up HQ plans in Queens, Amazon to lease office space in Midtown Manhattan

Troubled Hong Kong Airlines gets reprieve from regulator

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

FAA seeks US$3.9 fine from Boeing for defective parts on 737 NG planes

China-built Tesla cars recommended for subsidies

BREAKING

Dec 8, 2019 09:24 PM
Government & Economy

Built on sand: Dutch find unlikely ally against water

[TRINTELHAVEN, Netherlands] The Netherlands is deploying an unlikely ally as climate change intensifies the low-...

Dec 8, 2019 09:17 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's ruling party makes fresh push for Anwar to take over as PM

[MALACCA] Leaders of Malaysia's ruling party on Sunday renewed a push for Anwar Ibrahim to lead the country, as...

Dec 8, 2019 09:10 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong sees biggest protests since democrats' election boost

[HONG KONG] Vast crowds of black-clad demonstrators thronged Hong Kong on Sunday in the largest anti-government...

Dec 8, 2019 08:12 PM
Companies & Markets

Tritech drops proposed share placement of 110.8m shares

TRITECH Group has dropped its proposed share placement after taking into consideration the volatility of its share...

Dec 8, 2019 07:21 PM
Companies & Markets

ayondo in negative equity position after recognising CHF49.8m gain in Q3

FINTECH company ayondo Ltd has recognised a gain of 49.8 million Swiss francs (S$68.5 million) in the third quarter...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly