Three South Koreans killed in Hungary train-car crash

[BUDAPEST] Hungarian police said on Thursday that three South Koreans were killed when their car was struck by a train at a rail-crossing in northern Hungary late-Wednesday.

The accident took place in a tourist area near the river Danube close to Kismaros, around 55km north of the capital Budapest, according to a police statement.

"All three victims were South Korean," a police spokesperson Bianka Berki Szabone told AFP without confirming if they were tourists.

According to Hungarian media the car went through a stop signal at a rail-crossing where it was hit by an express train travelling from Warsaw to Budapest.

No-one on the train was injured, said police.

The deaths come almost three months after 25 South Korean tourists died in a boat accident on the Danube in Budapest.

Police are still searching for another South Korean tourist missing since the tragedy.

The victims drowned after their small sightseeing boat collided with a larger vessel and capsized.

AFP